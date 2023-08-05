Left Menu

Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into lunar orbit, says ISRO

Indias ambitious third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3 was successfully inserted into the lunar orbit on Saturday, the ISRO said. The required maneuver was done from an ISRO facility here, the city-headquartered space agency said in a tweet.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-08-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 20:14 IST
Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into lunar orbit, says ISRO
Image Credit: ISRO/NASA
  • Country:
  • India

India's ambitious third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3 was successfully inserted into the lunar orbit on Saturday, the ISRO said. The required maneuver was done from an ISRO facility here, the city-headquartered space agency said in a tweet.

''Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully inserted into the lunar orbit. A retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISTRAC ( ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network ) , Bengaluru,'' the agency said in a tweet.

Perilune is the spacecraft's closest point to the moon.

The next operation - reduction of orbit– will be done at 11 PM on Sunday, ISRO added. ISRO also shared a message from the satellite to its centres, which read,''MOX, ISTRAC, this is Chandrayaan-3. I am feeling lunar gravity.'' Over five moves in the three weeks since the launch on July 14, ISRO has been lifting the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into orbits farther and farther away from the Earth.

Then, on August 1 in a key maneuver -- a slingshot move -- the craft was sent successfully towards the Moon from Earth's orbit.

Following this trans-lunar injection, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft escaped from orbiting the Earth and began following a path that would take it to the vicinity of the moon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

