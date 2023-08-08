Left Menu

Jiva Ayurveda forays into South East Asia, opens 2 wellness centres in Thailand

Jiva Ayurveda is opening two wellness centres in collaboration with iRetreat Wellness Meditation, which is a leading centre for inner transformation and mindfulness, a statement said.

Ayurvedic healthcare institution Jiva Ayurveda on Tuesday announced its foray into the South East Asia market by opening two new wellness centres in Thailand. Jiva Ayurveda is opening two wellness centres in collaboration with iRetreat Wellness Meditation, which is a leading centre for inner transformation and mindfulness, a statement said. Jiva Ayurveda, a household name in the field of Ayurveda and holistic medicine, is opening two 'Jiva iRETREAT Centers' in Thailand's hilly region of Pak Thong Chai and northern forest region of Chiang Mai, it stated.

''Through this expansion, the Jiva Ayurveda will further spread Ayurveda practice and products in the South East Asian countries, providing healthier and more holistic health management solutions for the masses,'' said Jiva Group Chairman Rishi Pal Chauhan in the statement. This collaboration is also an important milestone in our mission to raise global awareness about the transformative potential of Ayurveda in healthcare, he added.

On this occasion AYUSH Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, said, ''Through such initiatives, we aim to enable the world to realize the true potential and well-being that Ayurveda and meditation can offer, ultimately paving the way for a healthier and more balanced world.'' Monk Duke, the founder of iRETREAT, stated, ''Our collaboration with Jiva Ayurveda is an affirmation of our shared commitment to global mental wellbeing. By blending the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda with the tranquillity of our meditation retreats, we are taking a leap forward in promoting inner peace and self-discovery.'' Founded in 1992, with a mission to make authentic Ayurvedic treatment accessible to every household, Jiva's 500 experienced Ayurvedic doctors and healthcare professionals serve over 8,000 patients daily across 1,800 cities and towns.

