Delhi Metro, IIIT-D team up to enhance passenger experience, promote tech advancement

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 19:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and IIIT-Delhi have joined hands to enhance passenger experience and promote technological advancement through a strategic collaboration.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the DMRC and the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) on Thursday in the presence of Managing Director, DMRC, Vikas Kumar, officials said.

The agreement was signed through the institution's Centre for Sustainable Mobility (CSM) to enhance passenger experience and promote technological advancements through a strategic collaboration, the DMRC said in its statement.

''IIIT-Delhi with the support of the DMRC has started publishing its transit data like station details, fares, and schedules in General Transit Feed Specification (GTFS) format on the OTD platform of Delhi. It will improve the overall transit experience and will lead to dissemination of information to passengers and will help to create a more seamless and efficient travel experience within the metro system'', it said.

By providing access to transit data, applications and services can be developed that provide information to passengers in various ways, such as through mobile apps, websites, or digital displays at transit stops and stations, officials said.

As part of the initiative, the DMRC has installed dynamic advertisement screens at the gallery of Dwarka station (interchange of Blue and Grey Line) for digital marketing. The marketing agencies can register themselves on the online platform developed for this purpose. The space available with the advertising rates for the different time periods is available on the website. The marketing companies can buy time slots online for advertisement, make payments online and upload the advertising content (video/static), it said.

This is the first-of-its-kind project initiated in any metro system in India. This collaboration signifies a step forward in technological innovation within the transit industry, as the DMRC and IIIT-Delhi together embark on a journey to enhance passenger experience, advance technology, and reshape the future of public transportation, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

