Chandrayaan-3 success: PM flies down to Bengaluru from Greece to greet, interact with ISRO scientists
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew down to Bengaluru on Saturday morning directly from the Greek capital of Athens to congratulate and interact with ISRO scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon. He Modi reached Bengaluru directly after his visit to South Africa and Greece, an official said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew down to Bengaluru on Saturday morning directly from the Greek capital of Athens to congratulate and interact with ISRO scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon. Modi is slated to visit ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here, where he would be briefed by top ISRO officials about the progress of the country's third Lunar venture. ''Landed in Bengaluru. Looking forward to interacting with our exceptional @isro scientists who have made India proud with the success of Chandrayaan-3! Their dedication and passion are truly the driving forces behind our nation's achievements in the space sector,'' the PM said in a post on 'X'.
The Prime Minister returned after concluding his four-day tour of South Africa and Greece. In Johannesburg, Modi attended the 15th BRICS Summit from August 22 to 24. ''He (Modi) reached Bengaluru directly after his visit to South Africa and Greece'', an official said. On Wednesday evening as the Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully touched down on the lunar surface, Modi had joined the ISRO team at Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISTRAC virtually from South Africa.
