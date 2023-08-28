Agrim Housing Finance achieves 'Great Place To Work' Certification for the second consecutive year

Agrim Housing Finance Private Limited, a leading tech-driven home finance solution provider, is proud to announce its Great Place To Work® Certification for the second consecutive year, reaffirming its commitment to exceptional employee experiences, outstanding people practices and performance driven culture.

''We are thrilled to be recognized once again. This is a reflection of the high regard our team members hold for working at Agrim Housing Finance. Our growth and expansion have been powered by our invaluable assets—our people and technology. We remain steadfast in nurturing an inclusive culture built on trust and work-life balance,'' said Dr. Malcolm Athaide, CEO and Co-Founder of Agrim Housing Finance Pvt Ltd, adding,''Technology, Trust, Transparency and Happiness define the essence of Agrim.'' Agrim Housing Finance has emerged as a trailblazer in simplifying the home ownership journey, particularly for individuals in the lower income segment.

About Agrim Housing Finance Pvt Ltd Agrim Housing Finance Pvt Ltd is a tech-driven home finance solution provider, dedicated to enhancing financial inclusion providing a 360° experience helping individuals 'Find my home' and 'Finance my home' to 'Protect my Home'.

