Science News Roundup: Mission accomplished, India puts moon rover to 'sleep'; After the moon, India launches rocket to study the sun
The Pragyan rover from the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was "set into Sleep mode" but with batteries charged and receiver on, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, late on Saturday. After the moon, India launches rocket to study the sun Following quickly on the success of India's moon landing, the country's space agency launched a rocket on Saturday to study the sun in its first such solar mission.
Mission accomplished, India puts moon rover to 'sleep'
India switched off its moon rover, the first craft to reach the lunar south pole, after it completed its two-week assignment conducting experiments, the country's space agency said. The Pragyan rover from the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was "set into Sleep mode" but with batteries charged and receiver on, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, late on Saturday.
After the moon, India launches rocket to study the sun
Following quickly on the success of India's moon landing, the country's space agency launched a rocket on Saturday to study the sun in its first such solar mission. The rocket left a trail of smoke and fire as scientists clapped, a live broadcast on the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) website showed.
