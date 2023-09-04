IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

At the IAA MOBILITY 2023 event, scheduled for September 5-10 in Munich, Germany, Samsung will be showcasing its full lineup of semiconductor solutions tailored to address the evolving demands of the automotive industry.

During the event, Samsung will exhibit LPDDR5X, GDDR7, AutoSSD and UFS 3.14 memory products that offer high performance and high capacity in areas such as infotainment and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

The South Korean chipmaker will also put on display its Exynos Auto V920 processor that enables smooth playback of graphics-rich videos and games on multiple displays and ISOCELL Auto sensors that offer an exhaustive 360-degree car vision from front- (ISOCELL Auto 1H1) to rear- and surround-views (ISOCELL Auto 4AC).

Samsung will also showcase its latest automotive design solutions, spanning SoCs for in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) and ADAS, power management ICs5 (PMICs) and battery management ICs (BMICs) as well as automotive microcontrollers (MCUs), all featuring Samsung Foundry's latest technologies.

Next up, Samsung's advanced and highly customizable LED lighting solutions will also be displayed at the event. These include the company's PixCell LED for precise and selective lighting control, Micro LED technology for ultra-high-resolution head-up displays (HUDs) and Mini LED technology for intricate animated signal effects.

Further, Samsung Display will also make its first-ever debut at an auto show. Its booth will allow visitors to experience the Safe Driving Center, where they can compare the difference between OLEDs and LCDs.

The Next Mobility Projects space will provide a glimpse of future OLED displays in a variety of form factors including the Flex S - a multi-foldable display that folds into an S shape with one side inward and the other outward. Users can carry it like a smartphone and also expand it to 12.4 inches and use it as a car dashboard. This space will also showcase other innovative products including a rollable display, and a slidable display.

Furthermore, Samsung SDI will be showcasing its cutting-edge battery solutions for next-gen electric vehicles. This will be its sixth IAA appearance at IAA MOBILITY 2023.