Left Menu

Nasscom appoints Rajesh Nambiar as chairperson

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2023 16:00 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 16:00 IST
Nasscom appoints Rajesh Nambiar as chairperson
  • Country:
  • India

Technology industry body Nasscom on Monday announced the appointment of Rajesh Nambiar, Chairman and Managing Director of Cognizant India, as its Chairperson.

Nambiar takes on the new role from his previous role as Vice Chairperson succeeding Anant Maheshwari, Former President, Microsoft India, Nasscom said in a statement.

Chairperson Nambiar along with President Debjani Ghosh will continue to work with the Nasscom Executive Council, industry, and the government in strengthening India's position as a global technology hub while navigating the current volatile macro environment, it said.

''I am honoured and humbled to support the Nasscom Executive Council as its Chairperson and look forward to working with all its stakeholders to continue to strengthen India's leadership as the most trusted tech partner for the world,'' Nambiar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023