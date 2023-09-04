Nasscom appoints Rajesh Nambiar as chairperson

Technology industry body Nasscom on Monday announced the appointment of Rajesh Nambiar, Chairman and Managing Director of Cognizant India, as its Chairperson.

Nambiar takes on the new role from his previous role as Vice Chairperson succeeding Anant Maheshwari, Former President, Microsoft India, Nasscom said in a statement.

Chairperson Nambiar along with President Debjani Ghosh will continue to work with the Nasscom Executive Council, industry, and the government in strengthening India's position as a global technology hub while navigating the current volatile macro environment, it said.

''I am honoured and humbled to support the Nasscom Executive Council as its Chairperson and look forward to working with all its stakeholders to continue to strengthen India's leadership as the most trusted tech partner for the world,'' Nambiar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)