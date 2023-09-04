Smiths Detection announces the availability of the advanced HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX baggage screening system in India

Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection and security screening technologies, has announced the availability of the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX for the Indian market. The advanced cabin baggage screening system is based on Computed Tomography (CT) technology for passenger checkpoint scanners. The announcement follows an advisory by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), that mandates the installation of 3D computed tomography X-ray machines at pre-departure security checkpoints at all Indian airports with an annual traffic of more than five million passengers.

The technology not only provides advanced security screening and automatic explosive detection but will also help improve passenger throughput and overall experience at airports by no longer requiring passengers to place electronic devices, chargers, and liquids, among other items, into separate trays outside of their carry-on baggage.

Utilising the same technology used in hospitals, CT scanners examine baggage contents from every angle and generate 3D volumetric images which allow operators to more accurately analyse a bag's contents whilst liquids and electronic devices can remain in bags. Simply handling fewer trays can significantly increase checkpoint throughput, while the impressive 0.2m/s belt speed and low false alarm rate also speed up the process.

The HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX also boasts the lowest energy consumption of any checkpoint CT X-ray on the market, meaning it is better able to help airports achieve their sustainability goals while meeting government requirements and enhancing safety. The low energy demand also results in low noise levels, no vibrations and less heat being emitted from the system, helping to foster a calmer security screening environment.

Vikrant Trilokekar, Managing Director of India, Smiths Detection said: ''We are delighted to be introducing the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX 3D scanning technology to India. The HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX has already been trialled at major Indian airports and we are excited at the feedback received from operators and security agencies. With a thousand units sold worldwide, the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX is a proven security screening system that can help transform the experience at the airport for passengers as well as for airport operators, while enhancing the level of security.'' Smiths Detection has been operating in India for over twenty years, with a majority of the airports using Smiths Detection equipment to screen passengers' carry-on and checked baggage.

About Smiths Detection: Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, defence, and urban security markets. Our experience and history across more than 70 years at the frontline, enables us to deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals, biological threats, and narcotics.

Our goal is simple – to provide security, peace of mind, and freedom of movement upon which the world depends.

For more information visit http://www.smithsdetection.com.

