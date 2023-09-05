Left Menu

PNB introduces CBDC-UPI interoperability for seamless transactions

State-owned Punjab National Bank PNB on Tuesday announced the launch of Central Bank Digital Currency CBDC with Unified Payments Interface UPI interoperability feature in its digital rupee mobile application.This move is in line with the RBIs CBDC pilot project and unleashes a new potential in Indias payment ecosystem, PNB said in a statement.PNB customers can now use the PNB digital rupee app to scan the UPI QR code for payment to their merchants or complete a transaction at a merchant outlet, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 20:20 IST
PNB introduces CBDC-UPI interoperability for seamless transactions
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday announced the launch of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) with Unified Payments Interface (UPI) interoperability feature in its digital rupee mobile application.

This move is in line with the RBI's CBDC pilot project and unleashes a new potential in India's payment ecosystem, PNB said in a statement.

PNB customers can now use the PNB digital rupee app to scan the UPI QR code for payment to their merchants or complete a transaction at a merchant outlet, it said. Even if the merchants do not have a CBDC Wallet, PNB digital rupee app users can utilise their CBDC wallets to conduct transactions on the UPI QR of these merchants, it added. The app with this new functionality is currently available for Android users on the Play store and will also be made live for iOS users, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India bets on seaweed's future as food industry appetite grows

FEATURE-India bets on seaweed's future as food industry appetite grows

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023