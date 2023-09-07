Japan launches rocket carrying moon lander SLIM after three delays
Japan launched the H-IIA rocket carrying the national space agency's moon lander on Thursday morning, after unfavourable weather led to three postponements in a week last month. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said the rocket took off from its Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan as planned. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries operated the launch. The rocket is carrying JAXA's Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) spacecraft, dubbed "moon sniper" for its experimental precision landing technology.
