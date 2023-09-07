Left Menu

GM offers 10% wage hike in UAW contract talks

General Motors said Thursday it has offered workers a 10% wage hike and two additional 3% annual lump sum payments in its offer to the United Auto Workers union ahead of the Sept. 14 contract expiration. The Detroit automaker said the wage hike is the largest proposed since 1999.

Updated: 07-09-2023 21:11 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 21:11 IST
General Motors said Thursday it has offered workers a 10% wage hike and two additional 3% annual lump sum payments in its offer to the United Auto Workers union ahead of the Sept. 14 contract expiration.

The Detroit automaker said the wage hike is the largest proposed since 1999. It is also offering $a 6,000 one-time payment and $5,000 in inflation-protection bonuses over the life of the agreement along with a $5,500 ratification bonus.

