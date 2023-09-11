Left Menu

RTX warns of $3 bln charge in Q3 due to engine issue

Shares of the company, whose GTF engines power about half of Airbus A320neo fleet of jets, fell 4.1% before the bell. "The accelerated removals and incremental shop visits will result in higher aircraft on ground," RTX said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2023 19:22 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 17:56 IST
RTX warns of $3 bln charge in Q3 due to engine issue

Aerospace supplier RTX said on Monday 600 to 700 geared turbofan engines (GTF) powering Airbus A320neo jets will have to be removed for quality checks, resulting in a $3 billion charge in the third quarter. RTX, formerly Raytheon, anticipates up to $3.5 billion pre-tax hit to its profit over the next several years as a result of the problem. The issue also forced RTX to decrease its $9 billion free cash flow goal for 2025 to approximately $7.5 billion.

The quality issue relates to a "rare condition" in powder metal used to manufacture engine parts, such as high pressure turbine disks and high-pressure compressor disks, that could result in micro-cracks and fatigue. Shares of the company, whose GTF engines power about half of Airbus A320neo fleet of jets, fell 4.1% before the bell.

"The accelerated removals and incremental shop visits will result in higher aircraft on ground," RTX said in a statement. The company expects to record about $3 billion in pre-tax charge in the third quarter, after partners' share of charges.

Pratt & Whitney is also analyzing the impact of the quality issue on other engine models in its fleet, but that impact is expected to be far less, RTX said. The company expects to release a service bulletin in the next 60 days laying out an inspection protocol for high pressure turbine disks and compressor disks. It also plans to add maintenance capacity and increase part output to help mitigate the impact to GTF customers, RTX, said.

Airbus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023