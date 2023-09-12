Huawei raises Mate 60 shipment target -Securities Times
12-09-2023
China's Huawei Technologies has raised the second-half shipment target for its Mate 60 series smartphone by 20%, the country's official Securities Times reported on Tuesday.
The company expects new smartphone shipments for 2023 to reach at least 40 million units, the report said.
Huawei did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
