Pakistan central bank leaves key rate unchanged - statement

Reuters | Karachi | Updated: 14-09-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 17:19 IST
Pakistan central bank leaves key rate unchanged - statement
Pakistan's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 22%, announcing the outcome of a policy review in a statement on Thursday that surprised analysts who were expecting an increase of at least 150 basis points.

 

Also Read: Senior US diplomat Nuland urges 'timely' and 'fair' elections in Pakistan

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

