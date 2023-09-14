Pakistan central bank leaves key rate unchanged - statement
Reuters | Karachi | Updated: 14-09-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 17:19 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 22%, announcing the outcome of a policy review in a statement on Thursday that surprised analysts who were expecting an increase of at least 150 basis points.
Also Read: Senior US diplomat Nuland urges 'timely' and 'fair' elections in Pakistan
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
Advertisement