moneyview receives ISO certification for Information Security Management System(ISMS)

moneyview, one of the largest fintech platforms, has been awarded the ISO 270012022 certification for its Information Security Management System. The ISO 27001 certification demonstrates our continued commitment towards ensuring a safe and secure platform that meets the highest standards of information security.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 27-09-2023 15:57 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 15:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

moneyview, one of the largest fintech platforms, has been awarded the ISO 27001:2022 certification for its Information Security Management System.

Recognised internationally, the ISO 27001:2022 is a framework to manage and protect the confidentiality, integrity and availability of the information handled by a company. The additional layer of security ensures that moneyview users enjoy the highest levels of safety and are satisfied with the services. The certification process comprises extensive audits by the British Standards Institution as per the ISO 27001:2022 criteria set for different IT functions.

Sanjay Aggarwal, Director and Co-Founder, moneyview, said, ''Receiving the ISO 27001:2022 certification is a big milestone for us and a big step forward in establishing Digital Trust with our customers, partners and regulators. As a fintech platform, we deal with massive amounts of data and ensuring data security and privacy is part of our core responsibilities. The ISO 27001 certification demonstrates our continued commitment towards ensuring a safe and secure platform that meets the highest standards of information security. As we continue to grow and innovate, our customers can be assured that their data and sensitive information is in safe hands.'' To know more about moneyview, please visit: https://moneyview.in/ Media Contact: Swarna Viswanathan swarna.viswanathan@moneyview.in Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222931/moneyview_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

