Jewellery Legacy: AVR Swarna Mahal Honored with Prestige

AVR Swarna Mahal Jewellers, a distinguished name in South India's jewellery market, has been accorded the 2025 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Heritage Legacy Award. This accolade is in recognition of their excellence in jewellery craftsmanship and leadership over nearly 98 years.

Presented by Hurun India in collaboration with Barclays Private Clients, the award acknowledges enterprises with sustained excellence and exemplary governance. AVR Swarna Mahal has transitioned from a family enterprise into a professionally managed organisation while preserving its cornerstone values of trust and transparency.

The jewellery house, renowned for its diversified portfolio, including brands like Vendi, D•REN, and Evaglow, has embraced innovative solutions such as Smart Gold, a digital gold savings app. The leadership team sees the award as a tribute to the artisans and customers who have been vital to their enduring success.