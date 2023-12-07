Left Menu

ISRO lines up an LVM3, six PSLV, three GSLV launches in 2024

ISRO has lined up six missions of PSLV, three GSLV launches and one commercial mission of Launch Vehicle Mark-3 in 2024, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.In a written reply to a question, Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh said the Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO will also launch a technology demonstration satellite on the third development flight of its newest launch vehicle SSLV.The space agency also has plans to undertake two unmanned missions under the Gaganyaan programme to validate the human-rated launch vehicle and the orbital module in actual flight, he said.

ISRO lines up an LVM3, six PSLV, three GSLV launches in 2024
ISRO has lined up six missions of PSLV, three GSLV launches and one commercial mission of Launch Vehicle Mark-3 in 2024, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question, Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh said the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will also launch a technology demonstration satellite on the third development flight of its newest launch vehicle SSLV.

The space agency also has plans to undertake two unmanned missions under the Gaganyaan programme to validate the human-rated launch vehicle and the orbital module in actual flight, he said. Additionally, multiple sub-orbital missions using a test vehicle are also planned to validate the Gaganyaan Crew Escape System under various abort conditions, the minister said.

The space agency has also lined up two autonomous runway landing experiments of winged body Reusable Launch Vehicle and put in orbit the GSAT 20 communication satellite through a procured launch under a commercial contract by NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

The six PSLV missions will launch a space science satellite, an Earth observation satellite, two technology demonstration missions and two commercial missions by NSIL. The three GSLV missions are to launch a meteorology satellite, a Navigation satellite and a joint NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite, while the LVM3 launch is a commercial mission by the NSIL.

