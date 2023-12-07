Left Menu

Double gold for Naveen at National Shooting Championship

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 18:32 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 17:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Army Marksmanship Unit shooter Naveen made it a grand double, winning the men's 10m air pistol individual and team events as the National Championship for pistol events concluded in Bhopal on Thursday.

Naveen shot 246.2 in the final to finish ahead of Uttar Pradesh's Vivek (244.0) and the Navy's Ujjwal Malik (221.3) at the MP State Shooting Academy range.

The trio of Sagar Dangi, Bishal Shrestha and Naveen aggregated 1,742 points to leave the Navy shooters (1,737 points) in second place in the team event. Haryana won the bronze medal.

The highest score in qualification was also posted by an Army shooter as Nishant Rawat shot 589 to equal the national record.

Naveen shot the same score as four other shooters, but bagged the eighth and final qualifying spot with a score of 581 and by virtue of having more 'inner 10s' (25) than the other four.

A total of 1,213 shooters competed in the men's 10m air pistol category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

