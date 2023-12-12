Discover names TD's Rhodes as CEO; Chun replaces him at Canadian bank

(Recasts with Discover naming Michael Rhodes as CEO, adds Discover's statement in paragraph 2) Dec 11 (Reuters) -

Discover Financial Services on Monday named industry veteran Michael Rhodes, long seen as a possible CEO at TD Bank Group, as president and chief executive, effective in March. Rhodes will replace John Owen, who has been serving as Discover's interim CEO after Roger Hochschild stepped down in August, the U.S. provider of digital banking and payment services said in a statement.

TD insider Ray Chun will succeed Rhodes as chief of its Canadian personal banking segment, effective immediately, the bank said. Rhodes, who wrapped up 12 years at TD, was largely seen as a CEO candidate as he led one of the core businesses.

"It's a surprise," said Anthony Visano, head of investment research at Kingwest and Co. "He seemed like he was primed for more things that were bigger things at the bank." TD CEO Bharat Masrani, 67, is nearing the 10-year mark in the top role.

Chun, who joined TD in 1992, most recently headed the bank's wealth management and insurance unit. He will be replaced by Tim Wiggan. TD's growth has been closely watched by investors after it

called off its proposed $13.4 billion takeover of U.S.-based First Horizon in May, shortly after disclosing a U.S Justice Department probe into TD's anti-money laundering practices.

After that, TD said it would organically expand in the U.S. and has opened several offices in recent months. Canadian banks have been increasingly eyeing overseas acquisitions for growth. Last week, TD appointed new co-leads and hired six bankers for its global financial institutions investment banking team.

The bank last month missed fourth-quarter profit estimates as it set aside bigger-than-expected funds to cover for potential sour loans.

