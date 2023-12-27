Left Menu

LG to unveil its smart home AI agent at CES 2024

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 27-12-2023 14:44 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 14:44 IST
Image Credit: LG Electronics

At the upcoming CES 2024 tech show, LG Electronics (LG) will be unveiling its smart home Artificial Intelligence (AI) agent that leverages robotic, AI and multi-modal technologies to move, learn, comprehend and engage in complex conversations.

Featuring a "two-legged" wheel design, the innovative smart home AI agent can navigate the home independently, verbally interact with users and express emotions through movements made possible by its articulated leg joints.

With multi-modal AI technology, which combines voice and image recognition along with natural language processing, the AI agent can understand context and intentions as well as actively communicate with users.

LG's intelligent AI agent connects with and controls smart home appliances and household IoT devices. Under the hood, it boasts the Qualcomm Robotics RB5 Platform, enabling powerful on-device AI features such as face and user recognition.

Further, the AI agent comes with a built-in camera, speaker and various sensors that gather real-time environmental data, including temperature, humidity and indoor air quality. It can also serve as a pet monitor and security guard. Users can see and care for their pets remotely and will also get notified if any unusual activity is detected.

LG's smart home AI agent can autonomously patrol the home in the absence of occupants and send notifications to the user's smartphone if it finds an open window or any lights left on. It also assists users in their daily lives by providing transportation details, weather updates, personal schedules or reminders to take medications.

"Our groundbreaking smart home AI agent combines cutting-edge autonomous mobility and AI technologies with advanced communication capabilities and services to help free customers from household chores. A smart life solution company, LG will continue to help customers experience a smarter, more enjoyable life at home," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company.

