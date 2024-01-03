Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 17:39 IST
Bajaj Finance launches digital FD with rates up to 8.85 pc
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Bajaj_Finance)
NBFC firm Bajaj Finance on Wednesday announced the launch of digital Fixed Deposit (FD) offering exclusive rates of up to 8.85 per cent on deposits booked through its app and website.

Effective January 2, 2024, Bajaj Finance is offering up to 8.85 per cent per annum to senior citizens for a tenure of 42 months for FDs booked on the Bajaj Finserv app and web, Bajaj Finance said in a statement.

Depositors below 60 years can earn up to 8.60 per cent per annum.

The revised rates will be applicable on fresh deposits and renewals of maturing deposits of up to Rs 5 crore for a tenure of 42 months, it said.

''Our FDs now enable depositors to think digital-first. It is built as a simple end-to-end digital journey with higher interest rates available exclusively on the Bajaj Finserv App and Web. It brings the FD opening experience into the digital age,'' Bajaj Finance Head - Fixed Deposits & Investments Sachin Sikka said.

