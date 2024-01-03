Iran says at least 20 people killed, 40 wounded in blasts at ceremony honouring slain general

Explosions at an event honouring a prominent Iranian general slain in a US airstrike in 2020 have killed at least 20 people and wounded 40 others, state-run media in Iran reported on Wednesday.

A senior official called the blasts a "terroristic'' attack, without elaborating on who could be behind them amid wider tensions in the Mideast over Israel's ongoing war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The state-run IRNA news agency quoted Dr Mohammad Saberi, the head of Kerman emergency services, for the casualty figure.

Kerman's deputy governor, Rahman Jalali, called the attack "terroristic," without elaborating.

