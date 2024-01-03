Iran says at least 20 people killed, 40 wounded in blasts at ceremony honouring slain general
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Explosions at an event honouring a prominent Iranian general slain in a US airstrike in 2020 have killed at least 20 people and wounded 40 others, state-run media in Iran reported on Wednesday.
A senior official called the blasts a "terroristic'' attack, without elaborating on who could be behind them amid wider tensions in the Mideast over Israel's ongoing war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The state-run IRNA news agency quoted Dr Mohammad Saberi, the head of Kerman emergency services, for the casualty figure.
Kerman's deputy governor, Rahman Jalali, called the attack "terroristic," without elaborating.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Kerman
- Israel
- Rahman Jalali
- Dr Mohammad Saberi
- Iranian
- IRNA news agency
- Mideast
- Hamas
ALSO READ
Hamas, Iranian hackers seek to leverage Israeli people's stress
Cyprus says a joint operation with Mossad has foiled a suspected Iranian plot to kill Israelis
Filmmakers call on Iranian authorities to drop charges against 2 movie directors
Egyptian, Iranian presidents discuss Gaza developments, restoring ties
Iranian to appeal Swedish life sentence in executions case