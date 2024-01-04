IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

Eighty-five students of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Bombay secured Rs 1 crore package in campus placements, while 63 have received international offers.

The institute said some of the top recruiters who have visited the campus this season are Accenture, Airbus, Air India, Apple, Arthur D. Little, Bajaj, Barclays, Cohesity, Da Vinci, DHL, Fullerton, Future First, GE-ITC, Global Energy and Environ and Google.

Firms also include Honda R&D, ICICI-Lombard, ideaForge, IMC Trading, Intel, Jaguar Land Rover, JP Morgan Chase, JSW, Kotak Securities, Marsh McLennan, Mahindra Group, Micron, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, Mercedes-Benz, L&T, NK Securities, OLA, P&G, Qualcomm, Reliance group, Samsung, Schlumberger, Strand Life Sciences, Tata group, Texas Instruments, TSMC, TVS Group and Wells Fargo, it said.

The sectors having highest number of offers rolled out are Engineering & Technology, IT / Software, Finance / Banking / Fintech, Management Consulting, Data Science and Analytics, Research and Development and Design.

''International offers with locations in Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Netherlands, Singapore and Hong Kong were 63. Accepted job offers with CTC greater than Rs 1 crore per annum were 85,'' the institute said.

The phase-I of placement season 2023-24 at IIT Bombay ended with 388 domestic and international organisations participating, with the number including companies making pre-placement offers (PPOs) as well as participating public sector units (PSUs).

IIT Bombay slots companies in a way to ensure firms are maximally spread out to reduce stress on students and also minimize cross offers, it pointed out.

Firms have interacted with candidates in-person or through virtual meeting platforms, with all the students appearing for the interviews from the venue itself.

It said 1,340 offers had been made till December 20 2023, which resulted in 1,188 students getting placed. This includes the seven students placed in PSUs as well as 297 PPOs via internships, of which 258 were accepted, the IITB said.

