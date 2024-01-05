Cabinet approves MoU signed between ISRO and Mauritius Research and Innovation Council

The Union Cabinet chaired by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding signed at Port Louis, Mauritius on November 01, 2023 between Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and Mauritius Research and Innovation Council (MRIC) under the aegis of the Ministry of Information Technology, Communication, and Innovation of the Republic of Mauritius, concerning cooperation on the development of a Joint Small Satellite.

Impact:

MoU will help to establish a framework for cooperation between ISRO and MRIC on the development of a joint satellite as well as for cooperation on the use of the MRIC’s Ground Station. Some of the subsystems for the joint satellite will be taken up through the participation of Indian industries and would benefit the industry.

Collaboration through this joint development of satellite will help in further ensuring continuous support from the Mauritius Government for the Indian ground station at Mauritius, which is critical for ISRO/India’s launch vehicle and satellite missions. In addition, the joint satellite building will also help in ensuring MRIC support from their ground station for ISRO’s small satellite mission in future. Some of the subsystems for the joint satellite will be taken up through the participation of Indian industries and thus may result in employment generation.

Implementation schedule:

Signing of this MoU shall enable the joint realisation of small satellite between ISRO and MRIC. The satellite realisation is proposed to be completed in 15 months’ time frame.

Expenditure involved:

The estimated cost for realisation of the joint satellite is Rs.20 crore, which will be borne by the Government of India. This MoU does not involve any other exchange of funds between the Parties.

(With Inputs from PIB)