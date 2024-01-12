Left Menu

You can now join Webex or Zoom meetings from Poly Google Meet hardware devices

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 12-01-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 12-01-2024 22:22 IST
You can now join Webex or Zoom meetings from Poly Google Meet hardware devices
Representative Image. Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google is expanding the existing interoperability between its video conferencing platform Meet, Cisco Webex, and Zoom to include Poly-Android-based devices including Poly Studio X30, X50, X52, and X70.

It is worth mentioning that Webex and Zoom interoperability supports core video conferencing functionality and some advanced functionalities such as polls and dual-screen may not be fully available when using Poly Meet hardware to join Webex or Zoom meetings.

Zoom and Webex interop on Google Meet hardware will be enabled by default on supported devices. Admins can disable it at the OU level, if needed. Go to the Workspace Admin console and select Devices > Google Meet hardware > Settings > Device Settings > Built-in interoperability.

End users, when granted access by their admins, can easily join Webex or Zoom meetings from Poly Android-based Google Meet hardware device by joining an ad-hoc call by tapping "Join or start a meeting" on your touch controller and selecting Webex or Zoom from the dropdown options or joining a scheduled call by adding a room to an event with Webex or Zoom meeting details.

The expanded interoperability will roll out gradually to Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains, beginning on January 16, 2024. The rollout is expected to take up to 15 days for full visibility. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers with Google Meet hardware subscriptions.

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

 Global
2
TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US sets enrollment record for Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates as cases surge; AbbVie expects Botox to maintain market share as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024