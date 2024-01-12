You can now join Webex or Zoom meetings from Poly Google Meet hardware devices

Google is expanding the existing interoperability between its video conferencing platform Meet, Cisco Webex, and Zoom to include Poly-Android-based devices including Poly Studio X30, X50, X52, and X70.

It is worth mentioning that Webex and Zoom interoperability supports core video conferencing functionality and some advanced functionalities such as polls and dual-screen may not be fully available when using Poly Meet hardware to join Webex or Zoom meetings.

Zoom and Webex interop on Google Meet hardware will be enabled by default on supported devices. Admins can disable it at the OU level, if needed. Go to the Workspace Admin console and select Devices > Google Meet hardware > Settings > Device Settings > Built-in interoperability.

End users, when granted access by their admins, can easily join Webex or Zoom meetings from Poly Android-based Google Meet hardware device by joining an ad-hoc call by tapping "Join or start a meeting" on your touch controller and selecting Webex or Zoom from the dropdown options or joining a scheduled call by adding a room to an event with Webex or Zoom meeting details.

The expanded interoperability will roll out gradually to Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains, beginning on January 16, 2024. The rollout is expected to take up to 15 days for full visibility. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers with Google Meet hardware subscriptions.