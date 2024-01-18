Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 19:43 IST
DefSat conference to bring space strategists together from Feb 7-9
Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan, top space scientists and strategic thinkers will deliberate on future-ready space capabilities at the DefSat-2024 conference next month.

The three-day conference, organised by Satcom India Association, will be inaugurated on February 7 and bring together visionaries, stakeholders from government agencies, armed forces, and policymakers to space industry leaders, technology innovators, and diplomats.

''SIA-India is proud to have support from pivotal government entities and esteemed organizations such as Niti Aayog, ISRO, NSIL, IN-SPACe, DoT, DRDO, and Ministry of Defence,'' Subba Rao Pavuluri, President, SIA-India said. The conference is likely to be attended by Uttarakhand Governor Lt. Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd); V K Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog; Shailesh Nayak, Director, National Institute of Advanced Studies; Lt Gen Vinod C Khandare (Retd), Principal Adviser in the Defence Ministry; Lt. Gen M U Nair, Head of the National Cyber Coordination Centre (NCCC); Air Vice Marshal Pawan Kumar, Director General-Defence Space Agency; Radhakrishnan Durairaj, Chairman-cun-Managing Director NewSpace India Limited among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

