Fighter jet breaking sound barrier caused 'blast' in Iran's Semnan province
(Adds detail) DUBAI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The cause of a large blast in Iran's Semnan province was determined as a fighter jet breaking the sound barrier on Monday, state media reported.
(Adds detail) DUBAI, Jan 22 (Reuters) -
The cause of a large blast in Iran's Semnan province was determined as a fighter jet breaking the sound barrier on Monday, state media reported. Iranian state media had earlier said a large explosion was heard at the Garmsar industrial town, the fourth such incident in the province of Semnan in a week, according to semi-official Mehr news agency.
"Upon investigating, officials announced that no explosion or smoke was observed from the Garmsar industrial area," state media said. "It is now known that the cause of the blast was a fighter jet breaking the sound barrier in the area after flying its jet below the permissible speed," state media added, without specifying whether the jet was Iranian.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Israel finds evidence of Iranian effort to help Hamas build precision missiles
Danish appeals court upholds guilty verdicts for 3 Iranians convicted on terror charges
Police special cell busts international drug cartel, arrests Iranian national in Delhi
US condemns Iranian seizure of ship - White House
Ambrey says tanker boarded near Oman had carried sanctioned Iranian oil