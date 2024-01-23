Two killed in Russian air strike on Ukraine -Ukrainian officials
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-01-2024 12:01 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 11:56 IST
At least two people were killed in a mass Russian missile strike on Ukraine early on Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said.
The governors of the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions each reported on the Telegram messaging app that one person had died in their respective regions.
