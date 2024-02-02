Left Menu

European shares jump as earnings continue to impress

Danske Bank jumped 6.4% after the Danish lender reported fourth-quarter results and announced a share buyback program. Mercedes-Benz shares advanced 2.3% after the German automaker reported its preliminary annual free cash flow (FCF) of the industrial business above market expectations.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 14:09 IST
European shares jump as earnings continue to impress
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

European shares opened higher on Friday as traders assessed a flurry of upbeat corporate updates from the region and as the index mirrored overnight gains on Wall Street after softer economic data and upbeat tech results.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.4%, as of 0830 GMT. Danske Bank jumped 6.4% after the Danish lender reported fourth-quarter results and announced a share buyback program.

Mercedes-Benz shares advanced 2.3% after the German automaker reported its preliminary annual free cash flow (FCF) of the industrial business above market expectations. The stock was among top performers on the German DAX 40 index, which rose 0.6%.

Riding the wave, technology stocks added 0.7%, tracking overnight gains in Meta Platforms and Amazon.com on posting better-than-expected quarterly results. Aiding global sentiment, data showed U.S. worker productivity grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter on Thursday, keeping unit labour costs contained and helping the Federal Reserve in its fight against inflation. Markets will now await the U.S. jobs report, due later in the day.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines since 2021;

Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines sinc...

 Global
3
NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

 India
4
OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024