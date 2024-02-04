OxygenOS 14.0.0.300 rolling out to OnePlus 8T in India

OnePlus is rolling out the January 2024 Android security patch to the OnePlus 8T units in India via the newest OxyegnOS update. The update, OxygenOS 14.0.0.300, also incorporates some improvements and bug fixes.

With this update, OnePlus has addressed an issue where the fingerprint icon might remain on the screen even when the device is unlocked. Additionally, it brings Camera enhancements. You can check out the full update changelog below:

System

Integrates the January 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Improves system stability and performance.

Extends the battery life in some scenarios.

Fixes an issue where the fingerprint icon might remain on the screen even when the device is unlocked.

The Background stream feature in the Smart Sidebar has been removed.

Camera

Improves the stability of the Camera.

As always, this update is rolling out in stages and will reach a limited number of users today. A broader rollout will also begin in a few days, OnePlus wrote in a post on the community forums.