Domino's Takes Centre Stage for Valentine's Day with Exclusive Love Loaded Menu

Domino’s Pizza, India’s largest pizza chain, is set to make this Valentine’s Day extra special with the launch of its limited edition ‘Love Loaded Menu’. Building on the success of its recent brand relaunch campaign, “It Happens only with Pizza”, Domino’s aims to enhance the occasion in a unique and memorable way by offering a unique heart-shaped menu to make the valentine’s day special for their loved ones To build more occasion share, Domino’s is launching a unique offering for Valentine’s Day – Love Loaded Menu, which adds an extra layer of delight to the celebration. From the classic Margherita to the sumptuous Chicken Pepperoni, each pizza is crafted with a special ''Double Cheese Crunch'' crust, ensuring a burst of flavor with cheese between two heart-shaped thin crusts. Complementing the savory delights is the heart-shaped Choco Lava Cake, a delightful addition to make the Valentine’s celebration even more special. The new range is available from 1st Feb onwards for a limited time.

Products Price Loaded Margherita Rs. 129 Loaded Farmhouse Rs. 279 Loaded Peppy paneer Rs. 279 Loaded Veggie paradise Rs. 279 Loaded Pepper BBQ Chicken Rs. 269 Loaded Chicken Dominator Rs. 379 Loaded Chicken Pepperoni Rs. 379 Loaded Choco Lava Cake Rs. 119 Commenting on the occasion, Sandeep Anand, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Domino’s India said, “Domino's is thrilled to introduce the Love Loaded Menu, a limited edition heart-shaped menu crafted exclusively for Valentine's Day. As a brand, we are relentlessly focused on staying relevant to our customers, and Valentine's Day holds immense significance for them. At Domino's, we take pride in making moments even more special for our customers, and our Love Loaded Menu is a testament to our dedication to delighting taste buds with both creativity and deliciousness to uplift every Valentine’s Day celebration!'' Domino’s has long been cherished at the backdrop for bringing people together over delicious slices. In an interesting TVC for the launch, Domino’s puts forward its ethos of ‘It Happens Only with Pizza’ and further solidifying brand relevance in key moments. This creative approach, highlighting the multifaceted banter between a couple over a slice of pizza, serves as a perfect testament to this commitment of creating memorable moments.

Campaign TVC: YouTube Link About Jubilant FoodWorks Limited Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (NSE, BSE: JUBLFOOD) is India’s largest foodservice company and is part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group. Incorporated in 1995, the Company holds the exclusive master franchise rights from Domino’s Pizza Inc. to develop and operate the Domino’s Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. In India, it has a strong and extensive network of 1,888 Domino’s stores across 397 cities. In Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, the Company operates through its 100% owned subsidiary which currently has 50 and 23 stores respectively. The Company also has exclusive rights to develop and operate Popeyes restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan and Dunkin’ restaurants in India.

The Company currently operates 22 Popeyes restaurants in six cities and 21 Dunkin’ restaurants across seven cities.

In 2019, Jubilant FoodWorks launched its first owned-restaurant brand ‘Hong’s Kitchen’ in the Chinese cuisine segment which now has 18 restaurants across three cities.

Website: www.jubilantfoodworks.com, www.dominos.co.in, www.popeyes.in, dunkinindia.com, hongskitchen.in.

