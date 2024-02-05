India won't aid Canada probe on Sikh separatist's killing till evidence shared - report
India will not provide information to Canadian investigators over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader until Canada shares evidence, India's High Commissioner to Canada told the Globe & Mail newspaper in an interview published on Monday.
"We need relevant and specific evidence for us to help the Canadian authorities," High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma told the Globe & Mail a week ago.
"Unless we see something relevant and specific, it would be extremely difficult for us to do anything to help the Canadian authorities."
