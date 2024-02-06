Olympics-Paris 2024 president Estanguet faces legal investigation over pay

Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet is facing a judicial probe over his pay, the organisers of this year's Olympics told Reuters on Tuesday. The Paris 2024 committee told Reuters they were "surprised" by the probe but that they were willing to respond to any questions from investigators.

"The remuneration of the President of the Organising Committee is very strictly regulated," the Paris 2024 committee said. The financial prosecutor's office declined to comment.

The preliminary probe into Estanguet's pay is one of several surrounding the Games. In October, authorities raided the Paris 2024 headquarters as part of a probe into alleged favouritism which also targeted event management firms. ($1 = 0.9306 euros) (Additional reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Alex Richardson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)