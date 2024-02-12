BRIEF-EU's Borrell On UNRWA: to discontinue support to UNRWA Would Mean Greater Humanitarian Disaster in Gaza, and it Should Be Avoided
Feb 12 (Reuters) -
* EU'S BORRELL ON UNWRA: TO DISCONTINUE THE SUPPORT TO UNWRA WOULD MEAN A GREATER HUMANITARIAN DISASTER IN GAZA, AND IT SHOULD BE AVOIDED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)
