Malaysia's economy grows 3% in Q4, below forecast

Malaysia's economy in the fourth quarter of 2023 grew 3% from a year earlier, below expectations, government and central bank data showed on Friday. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast gross domestic product growth would come in at 3.4% in the October to December period, slightly more than the 3.3% expansion in the third quarter.

Full-year 2023 economic growth was 3.7%, compared with 8.7% the previous year, the data showed.

