Left Menu

Globe Teleservices and TIGO Tanzania Forge Exclusive Partnership for Advanced A2P SMS Firewall Solution

TIGO Tanzania, recognized for its innovative communication solutions, has chosen to partner exclusively with Globe Teleservices due to its advanced and intelligent firewall solution for A2P SMS.The security and reliability offered by Globe Teleservices firewall solutions align perfectly with TIGOs mission to provide seamless, secure, and high-quality international Application-to-Person A2P traffic delivery.In todays era of rapid technological advancements, this exclusive partnership will equip TIGO to tackle revenue loss caused by SMS frauds like Smishing, SIM farming, grey routes, SMS pumping, and more.Globe Teleservices firewall solution safeguards messaging traffic from grey routing and spam, ensuring secure and reliable communication.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 19-02-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 16:25 IST
Globe Teleservices and TIGO Tanzania Forge Exclusive Partnership for Advanced A2P SMS Firewall Solution
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Globe Teleservices Pte. Ltd., a leading global provider of telecommunication solutions, has established a strategic alliance with Honora Tanzania PLC (TIGO), a leading mobile network operator in Tanzania which is part of the AXIAN Telecom group. TIGO Tanzania, recognized for its innovative communication solutions, has chosen to partner exclusively with Globe Teleservices due to its advanced and intelligent firewall solution for A2P SMS.

The security and reliability offered by Globe Teleservices' firewall solutions align perfectly with TIGO's mission to provide seamless, secure, and high-quality international Application-to-Person (A2P) traffic delivery.

In today's era of rapid technological advancements, this exclusive partnership will equip TIGO to tackle revenue loss caused by SMS frauds like Smishing, SIM farming, grey routes, SMS pumping, and more.

Globe Teleservices' firewall solution safeguards messaging traffic from grey routing and spam, ensuring secure and reliable communication. Given the diverse factors impacting each mobile network operator's business, protecting the network requires a tailored approach with the right mix of technology and business alignment. This approach not only facilitates TIGO's global expansion but also upholds the utmost security, a crucial imperative in today's interconnected world.

Mr. Ashutosh Agrawal, CMD at Globe Teleservices, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, ''Our intelligent firewall solutions complement TIGO Tanzania's vision for secure and efficient international A2P traffic delivery. We are proud to be a part of this journey, looking forward to the innovation and growth this exclusive partnership will bring to both companies.'' This collaboration demonstrates the companies' commitment to delivering high-quality, secure, and efficient communication solutions to customers within Tanzania and beyond.

About Globe Teleservices: Globe Teleservices is a leader in telecommunications with its transformative solutions that enable businesses to establish seamless global connectivity. We provide operators with niche next-gen solutions in premium voice, omnichannel messaging, anti-fraud, cloud services, and A2P monetization. Globe Teleservices has also been recognized as a Tier 1 A2P SMS Vendor for MNOs in the ROCCO's A2P SMS Market Impact Report - MNO Edition. We provide access to high-quality, secure, and reliable routes with our diverse product portfolio offerings. Globe Teleservices is headquartered in Singapore and provides direct interconnections across 65+ countries in Asia, the Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2155167/Globe_Teleservices_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

 India
2
Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homicides: Police

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homici...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’s AI dreams

Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against Kings; Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis and more

Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024