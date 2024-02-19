Laying the Path to India’s Future as the Global Fashion Hub

India’s most influential fashion business event — India Fashion Forum (IFF) — is set for its 23rd edition on the 21st and 22nd of February at the Conrad Bengaluru. Hosting 300+ speakers and 2000 fashion professionals from across India, the mega fashion industry event will be themed on the mission statement ‘Make the Fashion Business Great Again’.

Chaired by Shailesh Chaturvedi, MD & CEO, Arvind Fashions Ltd, IFF 2024 will be taking a bold look at some of the challenges impacting profitable growth for the business of fashion in India, including talent crunches, supply chain bottlenecks and excessive discounting.

Expressing his passion for driving the elevation of the business of fashion in India to greatness, Chaturvedi says, “It’s time to shake off what-has-been and give life to the next Golden Age of Fashion Creation. Join me on February 21-22 at the Conrad Bengaluru for India Fashion Forum 2024. Together, we can make the Fashion Business Great Again.” “India is destined to become a global brand creation hub over the next decade. And fashion & lifestyle brands are leading this charge. IFF 2024 is designed to empower their growth — not just in India, but across the world — with deep-diving intelligence, knowledge experiences and business networking that cannot be gathered anywhere else,” adds Nikhil Behl, CEO — Fashion Business, IMAGES Group.

IFF 2024 is partnered by many of India’s leading — as well as fastest growing — fashion & lifestyle companies, including Arvind Fashions, Pepe Jeans India, PUMA India, Reebok, United Colors of Benetton, Lycra, Being Human Clothing, Royal Enfield, Raymond, among scores of others.

The success of past editions underscores the significance of IFF as a powerhouse of ideas and innovation for fashion businesses. With over 700 brands, 250+ speakers, and 1500+ delegates in attendance, IFF 2023 saw every conference session packed to capacity, reaffirming its status as the country's premier destination for industry insights and networking opportunities.

The event experience will be staggering and all-encompassing. Starting with Masterclasses by Knowledge Moghuls — Google and Meta — to the LIVE India Brand Show runway, from the IFF Master Talks by design gurus to the IFF Innovators Club, which will unveil India’s edgiest fashion designers, buyers and merchandisers, from decoding Let’s Make the Fashion Business Great Again (that’s our theme this year!) to unveiling India’s ‘Women Fashion Retail Icons’, to unmasking the pole positions at IMAGES Fashion Awards 2024, and much, much more.

The impressive line-up of speakers includes luminaries such as Abhishek Ganguly, Co-Founder & CEO of Agility Sports, Dhiraj Agarwal, CEO & Co-Founder of Campus Sutra, Ankur Damani, Commercial Director & Country Head – India & Sri Lanka at Triumph, Amisha Jain, SVP & MD - SAMEA, Levi Strauss & Co, Vineet Gautam, CEO & Country Head, Bestseller India, Akhilesh Prasad, Present & CEO, Fashion & Lifestyle, Reliance Retail, among 250+ leaders from the Fashion C-Suite.

See the complete list of IFF 2024 Speakers here: https://www.indiafashionforum.in/iff-2024-speakers/ Conference agenda: https://www.indiafashionforum.in/iff-2024-agenda/ As anticipation builds for India Fashion Forum 2024, industry stakeholders are encouraged to mark their calendars and be part of this transformative event. Stay tuned to India Fashion Forum’s official website https://www.indiafashionforum.in/ for updates.

