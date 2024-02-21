Left Menu

Indian-American NGOs launch USD 1 million fund to establish digital libraries in underserved communities

21-02-2024
Indian-American non-profit organisations in the US have announced the start of a USD 1 million fund to establish digital libraries in underserved communities in India.

Christened "Project Umeed", the groundbreaking initiative to promote education and digital literacy in rural India is being launched in partnership with Teach for Life, India Development and Relief Fund (IDRF), Guru Krupa Foundation and SM Sehgal Foundation.

To be implemented by the SM Sehgal Foundation on the ground in India, Project Umeed will leverage innovative technology and infrastructure to establish fully equipped digital libraries in remote villages, providing schoolchildren and community members with access to computers, internet connectivity, educational software, and digital learning resources, a media release said.

"We are delighted to embark on this transformative journey as we work together to realise the vision of Project Umeed. With the generous support and expertise of these partners, we are confident that our shared efforts will bring about positive change and create lasting opportunities for individuals and communities across rural India," said Navneet Narwal, Project Umeed Lead, SM Sehgal Foundation.

They have already raised USD 900,000 for the project and hope to raise the rest during the India Giving Day next month, said the foundation in a release.

