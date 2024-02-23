Ukraine military destroys Russian surveillance plane - air force commander
Ukraine's military has destroyed a Russian A-50 surveillance aircraft, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said on Friday.
"The A-50 with the call sign 'Bayan' has flown its last!" Oleshchuk wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
