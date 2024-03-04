Germany's Scholz rules out Taurus missile deliveries if German soldiers involved
you cannot deliver a weapons system that has a very wide reach and then not think about how control over the weapons system can take place," he said at a school function. "And if you want to have control and it's only possible if German soldiers are involved, that's out of the question for me." Germany has so far resisted sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine, wary of being sucked into a direct confrontation with Russia.
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday ruled out arming Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles if German soldiers needed to be involved to help operate them. "... you cannot deliver a weapons system that has a very wide reach and then not think about how control over the weapons system can take place," he said at a school function.
"And if you want to have control and it's only possible if German soldiers are involved, that's out of the question for me." Germany has so far resisted sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine, wary of being sucked into a direct confrontation with Russia. The issue escalated after Russian media on Friday published a 38-minute recording of a call in which German officers were heard discussing weapons for Ukraine and a potential strike by Kyiv on a bridge in Crimea.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Japan to host Ukraine reconstruction conference to showcase support for war-torn country
Japan hosts Ukraine reconstruction meeting, pledges new tax treaty
Ukrainian forces don't have enough artillery to battle Russia. A key withdrawal Saturday shows that
Japan hosts Ukraine reconstruction meeting, pledges new tax treaty
Russian forces in full control of Avdiivka coke plant, Russian agencies report