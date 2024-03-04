Left Menu

Germany's Scholz rules out Taurus missile deliveries if German soldiers involved

you cannot deliver a weapons system that has a very wide reach and then not think about how control over the weapons system can take place," he said at a school function. "And if you want to have control and it's only possible if German soldiers are involved, that's out of the question for me." Germany has so far resisted sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine, wary of being sucked into a direct confrontation with Russia.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-03-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 15:59 IST
Germany's Scholz rules out Taurus missile deliveries if German soldiers involved
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday ruled out arming Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles if German soldiers needed to be involved to help operate them. "... you cannot deliver a weapons system that has a very wide reach and then not think about how control over the weapons system can take place," he said at a school function.

"And if you want to have control and it's only possible if German soldiers are involved, that's out of the question for me." Germany has so far resisted sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine, wary of being sucked into a direct confrontation with Russia. The issue escalated after Russian media on Friday published a 38-minute recording of a call in which German officers were heard discussing weapons for Ukraine and a potential strike by Kyiv on a bridge in Crimea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ahead of government's mass drive; CVS, Walgreens to begin selling abortion pill this month and more

Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ah...

 Global
2
Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M Scindia

Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M...

 India
3
UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy practices

UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy p...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify protests; West avoids seriously confronting Iran as IAEA meet begins and more

World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify prot...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024