SpaceX's 10th dedicated smallsat rideshare mission to launch today from California

Following a successful launch of the Crew-8 mission to the International Space Station, SpaceX is now gearing up for the Falcon 9 launch of the Transporter-10 mission to low-Earth orbit. The mission carrying 53 payloads including CubeSats, MicroSats, and a hosted payload is scheduled to lift off at 2:05 p.m. PT on Monday, March 4, from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Transporter-10 is SpaceX's 10th dedicated smallsat rideshare mission. To date, the company has launched nearly 1,000 smallsats for more than 130 customers across its entire Rideshare program.

The Falcon 9's reusable first stage booster supporting the Transporter-10 mission has previously launched Crew-7, CRS-29, PACE, and one Starlink mission. This will be its fifth flight and following stage separation, the first stage will land on Landing Zone 4 (LZ-4) at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch events will air live on X @SpaceX about 10 minutes prior to liftoff.