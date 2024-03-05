Left Menu

Google apps, Facebook, Instagram face network outage

If youre reading this post, its because our servers are working, Musk said in his post..Facebookdown and cyberattack were among the top trending topics on X platform following the network outage at other social networks and Google apps.Its a very serious issue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 23:19 IST
Google apps, Facebook, Instagram face network outage
  • Country:
  • India

Many users of Gmail, YouTube and social networks Facebook and Instagram faced problems in logging into their accounts in several parts of the world, including India on Tuesday evening.

Users turned to other social network X, WhatsApp and other online portals to report network outages faced by them while connecting to Google and Meta-owned platforms.

The network outage problem across Google and Meta apps was reported around 9 PM IST, according to social media network outage tracker platform Down Detector.

''I tried it several times. But I was unable to log in to my Instagram and Facebook accounts. I doubt if it's a global cyber attack,'' Roboz Dotin Tech CEO Milind Raj told PTI.

Users complained that they have been logged out of Facebook, Instagram, Gmail, YouTube accounts.

''We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now,'' Meta, Communications Director, Andy Stone said.

Team YouTube in a post on X said: ''Thanks to everyone who sent notes about loading issues with YouTube: we're on it!''.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who is a majority shareholder of X, took a potshot on the service outage at peer social networks. ''If you're reading this post, it's because our servers are working,'' Musk said in his post..

Facebookdown and cyberattack were among the top trending topics on X platform following the network outage at other social networks and Google apps.

''It's a very serious issue. Information and communication is under threat on platforms whose users are millions of Indian voters, as an opposition party we are concerned about this situation,'' Samajwadi Party Leader and Spokesperson Abbas Haider said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
2
China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign investors

China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign ...

 Global
3
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan
4
Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024