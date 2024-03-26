UN Palestinian refugee agency says it has funds to run operations until end-May

The U.N. Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) has sufficient funds to run its operations until the end of May after many donors paused their funding over Israeli accusations that some staff took part in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, UNRWA's head said on Tuesday.

"What I can say today is that we can run our operation until the end of May, whereas a month ago I had just the visibility for the next week or two weeks," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini told Reuters in Geneva

"But that shows also how bad the financial situation of the organisation is."

