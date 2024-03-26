UN Palestinian refugee agency says it has funds to run operations until end-May
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 26-03-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 17:59 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
The U.N. Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) has sufficient funds to run its operations until the end of May after many donors paused their funding over Israeli accusations that some staff took part in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, UNRWA's head said on Tuesday.
"What I can say today is that we can run our operation until the end of May, whereas a month ago I had just the visibility for the next week or two weeks," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini told Reuters in Geneva
"But that shows also how bad the financial situation of the organisation is."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Geneva
- U.N.
- Palestinian
- UNRWA
- Philippe Lazzarini
- Israeli
- Hamas
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 3-Palestinians prepare for Ramadan in the shadow of Gaza war
Palestinians prepare for Ramadan in the shadow of Gaza war
Hamas-linked website warns Palestinians not to work with Israel'
Italian police arrest three Palestinians on terrorism charges
WRAPUP 2-Aid ship leaves Cyprus bound for Gaza as Palestinians on brink of famine