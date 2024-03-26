Canada to tighten foreign investment rules in AI, space technology sectors, Bloomberg reports
Canada will require foreign companies to warn the government in advance before making investments or acquisitions in artificial intelligence, quantum computing and space technology, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing an interview with Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne. The move will aid the government in conducting a national-security review before transactions get too far advanced and would-be investors may be restricted in their access to target companies' user data or other property while the inquiry is taking place, the report said.
The tougher rules will also apply to investments in critical minerals and potentially other sectors, Champagne said to Bloomberg. Earlier this month, Champagne said Canada will crack down on foreign investment in the interactive digital media sector to stop state-sponsored actors from endangering national security.
Canada's Innovation, Science and Economic Development ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
