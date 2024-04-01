Left Menu

ABFRL to demerge Madura Fashion & Lifestyle business into separate listed entity

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 20:12 IST
ABFRL to demerge Madura Fashion & Lifestyle business into separate listed entity
  • Country:
  • India

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) on Monday announced to demerge its Madura Fashion & Lifestyle business from the company into a separate listed entity.

The board of ABFRL at its meeting on Monday has authorised the management of the company to evaluate the vertical demerger of Madura Fashion & Lifestyle business, according to a company statement.

''The proposed demerger will enable the creation of two separately listed companies as independent growth engines with distinct capital structures and parallel value creation opportunities,'' it said.

The Madura Fashion & Lifestyle (MFL) business consists of four fast fashion brands - Louis Phillippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England - along with casual wear brands viz. American Eagle and Forever 21.

It also has a brand license for sportswear brand Reebok and the innerwear business under Van Heusen, which will be demerged into a separate listed entity, it said.

''This portfolio has built a leadership position over a long period of time and has a proven track record of delivering consistent revenue growth, profitability, strong free cash flows and high return on capital,'' it said, adding that ''the entity will have a strong balance sheet to power its future growth aspirations''.

After necessary approvals, MFL's demerger will be implemented through an NCLT scheme of arrangement, and all shareholders of ABFRL will have identical shareholding in the newly formed entity, it added.

''The proposal will be subject to all statutory approvals from ABFRL Board of Directors, shareholders, creditors, regulators, along with other customary approvals,'' it said.

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said the move is designed towards a more simplified and streamlined architecture to unlock distinct opportunities for value creation and is poised to significantly enhance long-term stakeholder value.

''The evolution of this portfolio has seamlessly mirrored the shift in consumption trends, with a play encompassing all large value creation opportunities. As the platform embarks on its next transformational phase of growth, there is scope to re-evaluate capital structures to optimise different parts of the portfolio,'' he said.

Post demerger, the remaining ABFRL business will be focused on high-growth segments where there are tailwinds from a shift from unbranded to branded, premiumisation, rise of super premium & luxury, and rapid growth in Gen Z-focused digital-first brands, it said.

Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd settled 3.02 per cent higher at Rs 211.70 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awareness; South Korea's Yoon urges doctors to end impasse over trainees and more

Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awar...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

 Global
4
FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Biometric Technology Advancements: Ethical Implications and Privacy Concerns

Economic Empowerment through Microfinance: Impact on Poverty Alleviation

Urban Air Quality Management: Policies and Technologies for Cleaner Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024