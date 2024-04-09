Australia PM says there are no plans to expand AUKUS core members
Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 09-04-2024 04:30 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 04:30 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday there were no plans to expand the AUKUS security pact beyond Britain, Australia and the United States, but added that Japan was a good candidate to cooperate on the second stage of AUKUS. AUKUS was formed in 2021 by the three countries with the first stage, or "pillar", designed to deliver nuclear-powered attack submarines to Australia.
The second pillar is focused on sharing military technology and cooperation in quantum computing, artificial intelligence and cyber technology.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain due to set out Chinese cyber security threat
Britain due to set out Chinese cyber security threat
Britain says China hacked electoral watchdog, targeted lawmaker emails
Britain says China hacked electoral watchdog, targeted lawmaker emails
Britain says China hacked electoral watchdog, targeted lawmaker emails