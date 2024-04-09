Australia PM says there are no plans to expand AUKUS core members

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday there were no plans to expand the AUKUS security pact beyond Britain, Australia and the United States, but added that Japan was a good candidate to cooperate on the second stage of AUKUS. AUKUS was formed in 2021 by the three countries with the first stage, or "pillar", designed to deliver nuclear-powered attack submarines to Australia.

The second pillar is focused on sharing military technology and cooperation in quantum computing, artificial intelligence and cyber technology.

