Left Menu

Tata Electronics to Acquire Controlling Stake in Pegatron's Indian Unit, Completion Expected by July-August

Tata Electronics is in discussion with Pegatron, Apples contract manufacturer, to acquire a majority stake in its India factory, sources aware of the development said. A source aware of the development confirmed Tata Electronics is pursuing the deal but added that its too early to comment on details and nature of the deal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 16:25 IST
Tata Electronics to Acquire Controlling Stake in Pegatron's Indian Unit, Completion Expected by July-August
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Electronics is in discussion with Pegatron, Apple's contract manufacturer, to acquire a majority stake in its India factory, sources aware of the development said. While the actual investment details of the deal are under discussion, sources said that details will be firmed up after the general election and the deal is likely to be closed by July-August. An email query sent to Pegatron did not elicit any reply while Tata Electronics declined to comment. A source aware of the development confirmed Tata Electronics is pursuing the deal but added that it's ''too early to comment on details and nature of the deal''. Tata Electronics has already acquired the iPhone unit of Taiwanese company Wistron in Bangalore for USD 125 million in November last year. Sources said that the Pegatron deal is likely to be done at a lower valuation. The Pegatron factory in India makes iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 for which demand has started tapering now. The Pegatron and Tata's Wistron factory are expected to gain when Apple scales up its India operations. The latest iPhone models, iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 are made by Foxconn in Chennai. Apple has plans to scale up its India production by over five-fold to USD 40 billion (about Rs 3.2 lakh crore) over the next 4-5 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024