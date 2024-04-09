Chandrayaan-4 mission in 'process of developing', says ISRO chairman
Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman S Somanath on Tuesday said the Chandrayaan-4 mission is in the ''process of developing''.
He said space research is a continuous process and the country is on the trajectory of ''great progress''.
He was interacting with the media after attending the twentieth anniversary of the Sat Paul Mittal School here.
Dr Somanath said that ISRO is committed to its mission for the moon.
He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set the country's target of landing on the moon in early 2040s and ISRO is on a continuous exploration mission.
The ISRO chairman said, besides space research, the organisation is also engaging and involving students across the country in various technology development projects.
In August last year, India's moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole.
