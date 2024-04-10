India’s Convenience Retail Gets a Boost: Invenco by GVR Unveils Bengaluru Technology Centre

India, 10th April 2024: In a move that signals a fresh impetus to convenience retail, Invenco by GVR, a subsidiary of the Vontier Corporation, unveiled its brand-new office in Bengaluru today. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone for Invenco by GVR, solidifying its leadership in shaping the industry's future.

The state-of-the-art facility becomes the central hub for Invenco by GVR's core functions, including engineering, IT services and data analytics. This technology centre will provide hardware- and software-based technical solutions to the group and house a team of 250 highly skilled professionals.

The company's other strategic technology centres are located at Houston, USA; Auckland, New Zealand; Florence, Italy; and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Bengaluru was chosen for the site because it is among the most exciting technology centres around the world and can support a rapid ramp-up of the company's plans.

"Bengaluru's reputation as an innovation hub aligns perfectly with Invenco by GVR's vision," said Karthik Ganapathi, President of Invenco by GVR. "Setting up our new hub in Bengaluru is a major step forward in our mission to become the go-to operating system for convenience retail. This new space empowers our team to develop and deliver cutting-edge solutions that will transform the industry for our global clientele." The Bengaluru office signifies more than just physical growth for Invenco by GVR. It reflects the company's commitment to fostering a collaborative and innovative work environment. Designed to empower the team, the new facility positions Invenco by GVR to deliver unparalleled value to clients across India and the globe.

ABOUT VONTIER Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting critical mobility and multi-energy technologies and solutions to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by over 8,500 colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company's website at www.vontier.com. ABOUT INVENCO by GVR Invenco by GVR, a Vontier business, is a global leader in the convenience retail industry. Built to help customers adapt and innovate to stay ahead, Invenco by GVR will be the operating system for convenience retail, producing agile solutions for accelerated growth and value. Invenco by GVR Solutions can be found in nearly 165,000 connected devices across 50,000 convenience stores in more than 50 countries. To find out more about Invenco by GVR visit www.invenco.com.

